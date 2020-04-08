50. Darren Anderton, Tottenham (từ Portsmouth, giá 2.4 triệu bảng, năm 1992)
49. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace (từ Man Utd, 3.5 triệu bảng, 2015)
48. Teddy Sheringham, Tottenham (từ Nottingham Forest, 2.8 triệu bảng, 1992)
47. Paolo Di Canio, West Ham (từ Sheffield Wednesday, 2 triệu bảng, 1998)
46. Luka Modric, Tottenham Hotspur (từ Dinamo Zagreb, 18.9 triệu bảng, 2008)
45. Lucas Radebe, Leeds United (từ Kaizer Chiefs, 338.000 bảng cùng Phil Masinga, 1994)
44. Sadio Mane, Liverpool (từ Southampton, 37.1 triệu bảng, 2016)
43. Robin van Persie, Arsenal (từ Feyenoord, 4.1 triệu bảng, 2004)
42. N'Golo Kante, Leicester City (từ Caen, 8.1 triệu bảng, 2015)
41. Diego Costa, Chelsea (từ Atletico Madrid, 34.2 triệu bảng, 2014)
40. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (từ Liverpool, 57.3 triệu bảng, 2016)
39. Freddie Ljungberg, Arsenal (từ Halmstad, 4.1 triệu bảng, 1998)
38. Xabi Alonso, Liverpool (từ Real Sociedad, 14.4 triệu bảng, 2004)
37. Claude Makelele, Chelsea (từ Real Madrid, 18 triệu bảng, 2003)
36. Juninho, Middlesbrough (từ Sao Paulo, 5 triệu bảng, 1995)
35. Yaya Toure, Manchester City (từ Barcelona, 27 triệu bảng, 2010)
34. Andy Cole, Manchester United (từ Newcastle, 8.6 triệu bảng và Keith Gillespie, 1995)
33. Jay-Jay Okocha, Bolton (từ PSG, 2002)
32. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United (từ Molde, 2.3 triệu bảng, 1996)
31. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (từ Wolfsburg, 68.4 triệu bảng, 2015)
30. Ashley Cole, Chelsea (từ Arsenal, 6.7 triệu bảng và William Gallas, 2006)
29. Fernandinho, Manchester City (từ Shakhtar, 36 triệu bảng, 2013)
28. Pablo Zabaleta, Manchester City (từ Espanyol, 7.8 triệu bảng, 2008)
27. Robert Pires, Arsenal (từ Marseille, 8.8 triệu bảng, 2000)
26. Alan Shearer, Newcastle (từ Blackburn, 18.9 triệu bảng, 1996) (còn nữa... )
